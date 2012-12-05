NEW YORK Dec 5 The dollar gained versus the yen on Wednesday after data showed the pace of growth in the U.S. services sector increased more than expected in November.

The dollar rose as high as 82.19 yen after the data, compared with 82.09 earlier. It was last at 82.16 yen, up 0.3 percent on the day.

Separate data showed new orders received by U.S. factories unexpectedly rose in October.