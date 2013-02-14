NEW YORK Feb 14 The U.S. dollar fell to session lows against the yen on Thursday in late trading due to technical factors.

Some traders said stops may have been triggered below Wednesday's low of 92.80 yen. The dollar hit the day's trough at 92.65 yen and was last at 92.77 yen, down 0.7 percent.

The move in the dollar/yen pair spurred dollar selling against the euro, which trimmed losses to $1.3360, down 0.7 percent from late on Wednesday.