MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil plunge to weigh on Gulf; ex-dividends may dampen Abu Dhabi
DUBAI, March 9 An overnight plunge in crude oil prices looks set to push down Gulf bourses on Thursday, and could take some markets below technical support levels.
NEW YORK Feb 14 The U.S. dollar fell to session lows against the yen on Thursday in late trading due to technical factors.
Some traders said stops may have been triggered below Wednesday's low of 92.80 yen. The dollar hit the day's trough at 92.65 yen and was last at 92.77 yen, down 0.7 percent.
The move in the dollar/yen pair spurred dollar selling against the euro, which trimmed losses to $1.3360, down 0.7 percent from late on Wednesday.
DUBAI, March 9 An overnight plunge in crude oil prices looks set to push down Gulf bourses on Thursday, and could take some markets below technical support levels.
March 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* BOJ, Fed unlikely to take part in dialogue - sources (Adds details)