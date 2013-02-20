CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips, dragged down by mining stocks
TORONTO, March 6 Mining stocks weighed on Canada's benchmark stock index on Monday as lower Chinese economic growth targets contributed to a softening in prices for metals.
NEW YORK Feb 20 The dollar edged higher against the yen on Wednesday as U.S. data showed an overall improvement in the housing market.
The Commerce Department's report showed a decline in housing starts last month, but this was due to the more volatile multi-family component. Meanwhile, starts for single-family units, representing two-thirds of the total, rose to their highest since July 2008.
The dollar rose as high as 93.67 yen and was last at 93.65 yen, slightly higher on the day.
The euro also saw a quick 10-tick rise versus the dollar following the data, suggesting traders putting a bit more risk on the table.
WASHINGTON, March 6 New orders for U.S.-made goods increased for a second straight month in January, suggesting the recovery of the manufacturing sector was gaining momentum as rising prices for commodities spur demand for machinery.
NEW YORK, March 6 The amount of negative-yielding government bonds globally fell to $8.6 trillion as of March 1 due to rising long-term European yields in the wake of stronger-than-forecast regional economic data, Fitch Ratings said on Monday.