BRIEF-MSA Safety was paid about $80.9 million from North River
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates
NEW YORK, March 15 The dollar extended its declines versus the yen in early trade on Friday, weighed down by broad losses in the U.S. currency.
The dollar fell as low as 95.80 yen on Reuters data, and was last at 95.89 yen, down 0.2 percent on the day.
Traders said U.S. consumer prices data suggests inflation is not a concern and that there's still scope for additional bond-buying by the Federal Reserve. The weaker-than-expected New York State manufacturing data also prompted some profit-taking on the dollar's recent rally.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes