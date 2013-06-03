NEW YORK, June 3 The dollar fell to its lowest
since May 9 against the yen on Monday and slid quickly versus
the euro after data showing the U.S. manufacturing sector
contracted in May for the first time in six months.
The Institute for Supply Management said its index of
national factory activity in May fell to 49.0 from 50.7 in
April, short of expectations for 50.7. A reading below 50
indicates contraction in the manufacturing sector.
The dollar fell as low as 99.63 yen, its weakest in
nearly a month. It was last at 99.73 yen, down 0.7 percent. The
euro quickly recovered against the dollar after hitting session
lows a few minutes earlier, and last traded at $1.3020,
up 0.2 percent.