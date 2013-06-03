NEW YORK, June 3 The dollar fell to its lowest since May 9 against the yen on Monday and slid quickly versus the euro after data showing the U.S. manufacturing sector contracted in May for the first time in six months.

The Institute for Supply Management said its index of national factory activity in May fell to 49.0 from 50.7 in April, short of expectations for 50.7. A reading below 50 indicates contraction in the manufacturing sector.

The dollar fell as low as 99.63 yen, its weakest in nearly a month. It was last at 99.73 yen, down 0.7 percent. The euro quickly recovered against the dollar after hitting session lows a few minutes earlier, and last traded at $1.3020, up 0.2 percent.