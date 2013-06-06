NEW YORK, June 6 The dollar plunged three percent against the yen on Thursday, briefly dipping below 96, as investors sold the greenback on worries about Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report.

Investors have built massive long positions on the dollar on the expectation that some upbeat U.S. economic data would lead to a reduction of the Federal Reserve's stimulus program. But recent U.S. data has been inconsistent at best.

The dollar fell to 95.96 yen yen, down 3 percent on the day. That was lowest since mid-April. It was last at 96.35 yen, down 2.7 percent.

The greenback also slid against the euro, Swiss franc, sterling, Australian, Canadian, and New Zealand dollars.