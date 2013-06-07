NEW YORK, June 7 The dollar briefly turned positive against the yen on Friday as investors bought back the greenback after a U.S. jobs report that was less dour than many had expected.

Investors were pricing in a downbeat number going into the nonfarm payrolls data after Wednesday's softer-than-expected U.S. private sector employment survey and a weak employment figure in the Institute for Supply Management's non-manufacturing report.

The dollar hit New York session highs of 97.10 yen, but was last at 96.97, little changed on the day.