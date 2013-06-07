NEW YORK, June 7 The dollar briefly turned
positive against the yen on Friday as investors bought back the
greenback after a U.S. jobs report that was less dour than many
had expected.
Investors were pricing in a downbeat number going into the
nonfarm payrolls data after Wednesday's softer-than-expected
U.S. private sector employment survey and a weak employment
figure in the Institute for Supply Management's
non-manufacturing report.
The dollar hit New York session highs of 97.10 yen,
but was last at 96.97, little changed on the day.