BRIEF-Uranium Resources says entered securities purchase agreement with Aspire Capital Fund LLC
* Entered into a securities purchase agreement with Aspire Capital Fund, LLC
NEW YORK Feb 29 The U.S. dollar and the euro pared losses against the yen on Wednesday after the release of stronger-than-expected U.S. economic expansion data for the fourth quarter.
The dollar trimmed its fall against the yen to 0.12 percent, while the euro briefly pared losses before returning to its pre-data levels.
The U.S. economy grew a bit faster than initially thought in the fourth quarter on slightly firmer consumer and business spending, which could help to allay fears of a sharp slowdown in growth in early 2012. (Reporting By Luciana Lopez; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Entered into a securities purchase agreement with Aspire Capital Fund, LLC
* Financial 15 Split Corp announces successful overnight offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Farmland Partners - on Feb 14, entered into loan agreement which provides for term loan of $27.2 million; term loan matures on February 14, 2027 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lbvvHx) Further company coverage: