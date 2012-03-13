(Corrects year in second paragraph to 2011 from 2012)

NEW YORK, March 13 The dollar extended gains against the Japanese yen on Tuesday after the Federal Reserve acknowledged recent signs of strength in the U.S. economy.

The dollar hit 83.00 yen - its highest since April 20, 2011 - and last traded at 82.92, up 0.8 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.

The Fed also said recent financial market strains have eased, offering few clues on the chances for further monetary easing. (Reporting by Julie Haviv, additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)