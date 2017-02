NEW YORK, March 29 The dollar fell 1 percent against the yen o n T hursday, as investors poured money into safe-haven assets in the face of worries about the euro zone sovereign debt crisis.

The yen also got a boost from year-end repatriation flows, with many Japanese companies closing their fiscal year on March 31.

The dollar fell 1.06 percent to 81.97 yen, according to Reuters data. The euro tumbled 1.33 percent to 108.84 yen . (Reporting By Luciana Lopez; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)