NEW YORK, July 5 The U.S. dollar trimmed losses against the yen o n Thursday after data showed the U.S. private sector added more jobs than expected in June. For the data, click on.

The dollar rose to 79.85 yen, little changed from the prior close, from 79.66 before the data.

The euro last traded at $1.2428, down 0.7 percent on the day, and little changed from the $1.2427 it traded at before the report. (Reporting By Nick Olivari Editing by W Simon)