Sterling drops after wage growth slows
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
NEW YORK, July 5 The U.S. dollar trimmed losses against the yen o n Thursday after data showed the U.S. private sector added more jobs than expected in June. For the data, click on.
The dollar rose to 79.85 yen, little changed from the prior close, from 79.66 before the data.
The euro last traded at $1.2428, down 0.7 percent on the day, and little changed from the $1.2427 it traded at before the report. (Reporting By Nick Olivari Editing by W Simon)
* Exchange to launch pan-EU block trading platform (Recasts after media call, adds quotes)
ATHENS, Feb 15 Greece's annual EU-harmonised inflation rate picked up in January, statistics service data showed on Wednesday, with the reading coming in above market expectations, hitting almost a five-year high. The reading in January was 1.5 percent from 0.3 percent in December. Consumer prices were led higher by transport, housing, telecoms, alcoholic beverages and tobacco costs. Economists polled by Reuters were forecasting a 0.4 percent print in January. The data al