NEW YORK, July 27 The dollar climbed to a near one-week high against the yen o n Friday as investors bet that a report showing U.S. economic growth slowed as expected in the second quarter would delay any move from the Fed to pump more money into the economy.

The dollar gained 0.3 percent against the yen to 78.47 at the peak and was last at 78.45 yen.

The euro was last up 0.7 percent at $1.2362, just short of the session peak of $1.2369. The euro benefited from news German chancellor Angela Merkel and French President François Hollande were ready to do everything to safeguard the euro zone. (Reporting By Nick Olivari, editing by Dave Zimmerman)