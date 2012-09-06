NEW YORK, Sept 6 The U.S. dollar extended gains against the yen on Thursday after data showed the U.S. private sector added more jobs than expected in August. For the data, click on.

The dollar rose to 78.70 yen from about 78.58 before the data.

The euro last traded at $1.2627, down from the $1.2638 it traded at before the report though still up from the prior New York close.