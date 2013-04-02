NEW YORK, April 2 The U.S. dollar rose to
session highs against the dollar on Tuesday on technical buying
as investors braced for what the Bank of Japan will do at this
week's monetary policy meeting.
"It's a bit of a give-back for the yen after its gains over
the holiday weekend, and now the market is anticipating what the
BoJ would and won't do at this week's policy meeting," said
Brian Dangerfield, currency strategist at RBS Securities in
Stamford, Connecticut.
The BoJ is widely expected to ramp up its bond buying and
extend the maturities of the bonds it purchases under new
Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.
The dollar hit the day's high of 93.40 yen. It was
last at 93.38 yen, up 0.2 percent.