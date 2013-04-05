BRIEF-Ooma prices secondary offering of 2.9 mln shares at $8.85 per share
* Ooma, Inc announces pricing of secondary offering by certain stockholders
NEW YORK, April 5 The dollar bounced back against the yen on Friday after hitting session lows in volatile trading following weaker-than-expected U.S jobs data, as investors found an opportunity to buy back the greenback at lower levels.
Analysts said the main driver for the dollar/yen pair is still the Bank of Japan's mammoth stimulus announced on Thursday, which should further undermine the Japanese currency.
"Investors' mindset in trading dollar/yen is to buy it on dips," said Brian Dangerfield, currency strategist, at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut. "We know that dollar/yen will continue to strengthen given what's going on in Japan and the U.S. payrolls report gave the market the opportunity to buy it back at a lower level."
The dollar hit New York session highs at 96.65 yen, but was little changed at 96.30.
* Ooma, Inc announces pricing of secondary offering by certain stockholders
LONDON, March 10 European shares rose on Friday in early deals, with gains underpinned by a rally among energy stocks as well as BT as attention turned to closely-watched U.S. jobs data due later in the day.
OSLO, March 10 Norwegian consumer prices fell to four-year lows in February, Statistics Norway said, putting pressure on the central bank to maintain an easing bias on interest rates and plunging the crown currency to a four-month low against the euro.