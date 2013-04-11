NEW YORK, April 11 The dollar slid further against the yen to hit a session low in early New York trade on Thursday.

The dollar fell to 99.15 yen on Reuters data and was last down 0.5 percent at 99.24 yen.

Despite the latest retreat, traders said the dollar still looked poised to take out the 100 yen mark following the Bank of Japan's aggressive monetary easing steps announced last week.