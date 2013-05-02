NEW YORK May 2 The dollar rose to a session peak above 98 yen in early New York trade on Thursday after the release of data on U.S. jobless claims and the trade balance.

The dollar rose 0.9 percent to 98.27 yen. The euro briefly fell to $1.3180 after the data, and was last up 0.1 percent at $1.3194.

Before the release of the data, the dollar was trading around 97.92 yen, while the euro was at around $1.3193.