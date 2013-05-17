PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 10
March 10 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK May 17 The dollar climbed to a fresh 4-1/2 year peak against the yen in late afternoon New York trade on Friday after a robust rebound in U.S. consumer sentiment prompted more investors to add to bullish bets.
The dollar was last up 1 percent at 103.27 yen after going as high as 103.29 yen, its highest since October 6, 2008, using Reuters data.
March 10 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, March 10 The dollar firmed to six-week highs against the yen on Friday, on track for weekly gains against most rivals as investors awaited U.S. job data that is likely to reinforce expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike next week.
* Charter Communications Inc - notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.125% per annum and will be issued at a price of 99.0% of aggregate principal amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: