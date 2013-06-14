NEW YORK, June 14 The yen rallied sharply versus
the dollar as Japanese equities futures traded down, hitting its
strongest level since the Bank of Japan embarked on aggressive
economic stimulus in early April
Japanese equities futures, which have been closely
correlated to dollar/yen price action in recent weeks, last
traded down 1.6 percent.
The dollar fell as low as 94.09 yen, its lowest since
the BoJ announced on April 4 that it would buy $1.4 trillion in
bonds to stimulate the economy. It last traded at 94.28 yen,
down 1.1 percent on the day.
The euro last traded at 125.74 yen, down 1.4
percent on the day, according to Reuters data.