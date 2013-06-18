NEW YORK, June 18 The dollar extended its gains versus the yen to hit a session high in early New York trade on Tuesday on hopes Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will soothe market fears of a scale back in central bank stimulus.

The dollar rose as high as 95.47 yen, according to Reuters data, and was last at 95.45 yen, up 1 percent on the day.

The Fed concludes its two-day meeting on Wednesday, which will be followed by a press conference by Bernanke.