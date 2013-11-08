NEW YORK Nov 8 The dollar soared against the euro and yen on Friday after data showing U.S. job growth unexpectedly accelerated in October.

The euro fell to a session low of $1.3355, according to Reuters data, and was last at $1.3369, down 0.4 percent on the day.

Against the yen, the dollar rose 0.6 percent to 98.62, having hit a session high of 98.70 yen.