UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
(Adds details)
SINGAPORE Aug 5 The dollar spiked higher against the yen on Friday, but the bounce was short-lived and traders later said the rise was unlikely to have been caused by intervention.
The dollar rose from around 78.50 yen to an intraday high of 79.42 yen in a matter of minutes , stirring talk that Japan may have intervened in the currency market.
But the dollar later gave up its gains and was last down 0.3 percent at 78.64 yen , and traders played down the talk of possible intervention, with U.S. and European banks cited as dollar buyers earlier. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.