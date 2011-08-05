(Adds details)

SINGAPORE Aug 5 The dollar spiked higher against the yen on Friday, but the bounce was short-lived and traders later said the rise was unlikely to have been caused by intervention.

The dollar rose from around 78.50 yen to an intraday high of 79.42 yen in a matter of minutes , stirring talk that Japan may have intervened in the currency market.

But the dollar later gave up its gains and was last down 0.3 percent at 78.64 yen , and traders played down the talk of possible intervention, with U.S. and European banks cited as dollar buyers earlier. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)