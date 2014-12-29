TOKYO Dec 30 Yen bears betting that the
Japanese currency will keep declining for a few more years could
be wrong-footed based on a mysterious 8-year pricing cycle that
has proved accurate over the past four decades.
That cycle calls for a long-term high in the dollar against
the yen in 2015. That would run counter to the view of many
currency specialists who expect the dollar, which hit a 7-1/2
year high against the yen this month, to keep rising beyond
2015.
Since the introduction of a floating rate exchange system in
1973, the dollar has peaked against the yen every eight years
with clockwork precision.
"The cycle has been explained by factors such as shifts in
purchasing power, inflation trends and real effective exchange
rates. But none are very convincing," said Junichi Ishikawa,
market analyst at IG Securities in Tokyo.
"We may have to accept it as a strange trait inherent to the
currency pair."
These 8-year peaks, followed by significant troughs, have so
far occurred in 1974, 1982, 1990, 1998 and 2007. The cycle has
provided price chartists with fodder for analysis, although most
market participants are at a loss to explain the phenomenon.
The dollar has surged about 14 percent against the yen this
year, supported by a divergence in monetary policy between the
Bank of Japan and the U.S. Federal Reserve. Japan is promoting
reflationary policies to revive is stagnant economy, while
markets are anticipating rising interest rates in the United
States as its economy recovers.
The dollar rose to 121.860 yen this month, its
highest level since 2007, swinging from a record low of 75.311
in 2011.
"The 8-year cycle could be broken this time around. The BOJ
is conducting unprecedented easing. We also have to remember the
previous 8-year cycles happened at a time when Japan still
enjoyed a trade surplus," said Daisaku Ueno, chief foreign
exchange strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley.
"The cycle dictates that the dollar will peak next year. But
it is likely to keep rising for some time after 2015 unless the
BOJ halts its easy policy next year," said Ueno, who expects the
dollar to peak in 2017.
Others focused on energy-related developments as an
incentive to keep supporting the dollar.
"The United States could begin establishing itself as a
resource exporter by 2016 thanks to its shale gas. The dollar
already is a key reserve currency, but it will also earn status
as a commodity currency that previously added allure to the
Aussie," Ishikawa at IG Securities said.
Still, there are strong arguments suggesting the 8-year
cycle will remain intact, meaning the dollar reaches its
pinnacle next year.
A slowdown in China's economy is a risk in 2015, which could
undermine the U.S. economic recovery and weigh on the dollar.
Japan's economic policies, known as "Abenomics", may lose
their potency in 2015 and drive Japanese equities lower. Some
suggest that could sap some of the dollar's strength.
In recent months the dollar has risen in tandem with
Japanese stocks, which hit a 7-1/2-year high, as foreign
investors in particular sold the yen to hedge their equities
positions.
"The trend will likely remain dollar positive next year, but
the sort of rally we saw this year probably won't be repeated,"
said Koji Fukaya, president of FPJ Securities in Tokyo.
"A rate hike by the Fed next year appears to be mostly
priced in. In addition, Japan's current account could improve on
lower oil prices and reactivation of nuclear power plants. All
this could see the dollar peak out in 2015 or 2016," he said.
Japan's current account, the broadest measure of a country's
international trade, hit a record deficit in January but posted
a surplus for the fourth straight month in October.
