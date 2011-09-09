LONDON, Sept 9 The dollar rose to a one-month high against the yen on Friday as the greenback continued its bounce against major currencies.

The dollar was up 0.3 percent at 77.79 yen, its highest level since August 9, with stop-losses triggered in the euro/dollar , Aussie/dollar and sterling/dollar pair boosting the greenback. The dollar index was up 0.5 percent at 76.61--its highest level since July 12.

(Reporting by Anirban Nag)