LONDON Nov 21 The euro fell to a six-week low versus the Japanese yen on Monday, pressured by uncertainty over the euro zone debt crisis, with traders citing Middle East names selling the single currency while increased aversion to risk and falling equities lifted demand for the safe-haven yen.

The euro fell around 0.5 percent to 103.353 yen on EBS trading platform, its lowest since Oct. 10, with stop loss orders triggered on the break below 103.40 yen, traders said. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer)