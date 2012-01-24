LONDON Jan 24 The euro and dollar rose to a near four-week high against the yen on Tuesday, with the Japanese currency coming under pressure against the dollar from selling by model funds and Japanese importers.

The euro rose to 100.66 yen according to trading platform EBS, its highest level since Dec. 30, after triggering stops above 100.50 yen. More stops are cited above 100.70 yen.

The dollar reached a peak of 77.37 yen on trading platform EBS after breaking through resistance at the 100-day moving average around 77.17 yen to hit stop loss orders above. (RM:nia.williams.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)