CANADA STOCKS-TSX climbs as oil price rise boosts energy stocks
TORONTO, Feb 23 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, helped by strong gains for energy company stocks as oil prices rose, while banks and gold miners also lent support.
LONDON, March 2 The dollar rose to a nine-month high against the yen on Friday on reported yen-selling by Japanese importers, and was helped by a rise in U.S. Treasury yields after Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke stopped short of signalling more monetary easing.
The dollar rose 0.7 percent on the day to 81.718 yen on trading platform EBS, its highest level since late May. The next resistance level for the greenback was seen around the 100-week moving average at 82.20 yen. (nia.williams@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 1356; nia.williams.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
TORONTO, Feb 23 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, helped by strong gains for energy company stocks as oil prices rose, while banks and gold miners also lent support.
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $200.0 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2l3AnwT) Further company coverage:
LONDON, Feb 23 Most European investment bankers received smaller bonuses in 2016 as their employers cut costs and sought to meet shareholder demands for a greater share of profits.