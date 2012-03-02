LONDON, March 2 The dollar rose to a nine-month high against the yen on Friday on reported yen-selling by Japanese importers, and was helped by a rise in U.S. Treasury yields after Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke stopped short of signalling more monetary easing.

The dollar rose 0.7 percent on the day to 81.718 yen on trading platform EBS, its highest level since late May. The next resistance level for the greenback was seen around the 100-week moving average at 82.20 yen.