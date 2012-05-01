LONDON May 1 The dollar fell to its lowest level in more than two months against the yen on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous day when weaker-than-expected U.S. data knocked demand for the greenback.

The dollar fell to a low of 79.64 yen on trading platform EBS, its lowest level since Feb. 21. Traders reported supporting bids around 79.50-55 yen that were likely to slow further dollar losses. (RM:nia.williams.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)