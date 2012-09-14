LONDON, Sept 14 The dollar rose to a session high against the yen on Friday on reported buying by Japanese investors, while the euro hit a four-month peak against the yen after the U.S. Federal announced more monetary easing, boosting demand for riskier currencies.

The dollar climbed nearly 1 percent on the day to 78.243 yen after triggering reported stop loss orders at 78.00 yen.

The euro rallied 1.3 percent to 101.98 yen, its highest level since May 22.