LONDON, April 10 The yen recouped some of its losses against the dollar and the euro on Wednesday after Bank of Japan chief Haruhiko Kuroda indicated the central bank had taken all necessary steps for now to achieve the 2 percent inflation target.

The dollar fell to 98.95 yen from 99.57 yen after Kuroda's comments.

The euro fell to 129.605 yen on trading platform EBS from 136.385 yen beforehand. Both the dollar and the euro have made substantial gains since late last week after Kuroda took radical steps to beat deflation.