Russian c.bank says sees room for rate cut in H1
MOSCOW, March 3 The Russian central bank said on Friday it sees room for a rate cut in the first half of 2017 as inflation slows down quicker than expected.
LONDON, April 10 The yen recouped some of its losses against the dollar and the euro on Wednesday after Bank of Japan chief Haruhiko Kuroda indicated the central bank had taken all necessary steps for now to achieve the 2 percent inflation target.
The dollar fell to 98.95 yen from 99.57 yen after Kuroda's comments.
The euro fell to 129.605 yen on trading platform EBS from 136.385 yen beforehand. Both the dollar and the euro have made substantial gains since late last week after Kuroda took radical steps to beat deflation.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.01 pct, Nasdaq 0.07 pct (Updates to open)
ATHENS, March 3 Greece and its international lenders have the political will to reach a compromise and conclude a crucial review of the country's bailout progress soon, French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said on Friday during a visit to Athens.