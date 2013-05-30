LONDON May 30 The dollar cut earlier losses to
turn higher on the day against the yen on Thursday after sources
said Japan's public pensions fund was considering a strategy
change that would allow investment in domestic stocks to grow
with a rallying market.
People familiar with the deliberations said the fund was
considering a more flexible approach to allocations and that the
changes could be announced as soon as next month, according to
an exclusive Reuters story.
The dollar was last up 0.35 percent at 101.48 yen, taking it
well above an earlier low of 100.46 yen which was its weakest
since May 9. Traders said the dollar was lifted as Nikkei equity
futures rose.
The euro also rose 0.5 percent to 131.62 yen.