LONDON, June 11 The dollar fell sharply against the yen on Tuesday, hurt by a 3 percent drop in Nikkei share futures after the Bank of Japan refrained from taking additional measures to curb recent bond market volatility.

The dollar fell more than 2 percent to a session low of 96.48 yen, below its 100-day moving average of 96.76 yen.

The euro was also down 1.9 percent at 128.19 yen .