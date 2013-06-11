GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil price slumps amid ample supply; equities climb
* ECB holds rates, signals on stimulus due at news conference
LONDON, June 11 The dollar fell sharply against the yen on Tuesday, hurt by a 3 percent drop in Nikkei share futures after the Bank of Japan refrained from taking additional measures to curb recent bond market volatility.
The dollar fell more than 2 percent to a session low of 96.48 yen, below its 100-day moving average of 96.76 yen.
The euro was also down 1.9 percent at 128.19 yen .
* ECB holds rates, signals on stimulus due at news conference
CHICAGO, March 9 Illinois' record-breaking budget impasse, which has led to sporadic funding for higher education, is increasingly pressuring the finances and competitiveness of state universities, Moody's Investors Service said on Thursday.
* Fitch - Less diversified insurers more exposed to AHCA changes