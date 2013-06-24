BRIEF-MSA Safety was paid about $80.9 million from North River
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates
LONDON, June 24 The dollar extended gains against the yen on Monday after Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Kikuo Iwata said the central bank still has options for monetary easing, if need be.
The dollar rose to 98.35 yen on trading platform EBS, up from 97.97 yen before the comments.
The dollar was buoyed broadly by rising interest rate differentials moving in its favour after U.S. Federal Reserve chairman indicated that the central bank could withdraw some of its ultra-loose monetary policy later this year.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes