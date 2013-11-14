DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to April 28
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
LONDON Nov 14 The dollar rose to a two-month high against the yen on Thursday, with the yen knocked by higher equities and earlier comments by Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso that it was important to have currency intervention as a policy option.
Traders also said dollar/yen was lifted as sterling/yen broke through reported stop loss buy orders at 160 yen to hit a four-year high.
The dollar rose 0.5 percent on the day to hit 99.815 yen, its highest since mid-September. It was expected to face resistance at 100 yen.
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations