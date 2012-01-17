LONDON Jan 17 The euro rose 1 percent against the Japanese yen on Tuesday after the biggest-ever monthly rise in sentiment in the German ZEW survey boosted risk appetite and suggested the euro zone economy was holding up despite the region's debt crisis.

Market players said rhetoric from Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi, who said he was closely watching the impact of a weak euro on Japanese exporters, also weighed on the yen.

The euro rose to a session high of 98.24 yen, triggering reported stops around 98.20, on purchases by a Japanese securities firm. The yen also pared gains against the dollar, with the U.S. currency last flat at 76.78 yen.