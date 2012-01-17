LONDON Jan 17 The euro rose 1 percent
against the Japanese yen on Tuesday after the biggest-ever
monthly rise in sentiment in the German ZEW survey boosted risk
appetite and suggested the euro zone economy was holding up
despite the region's debt crisis.
Market players said rhetoric from Japanese Finance Minister
Jun Azumi, who said he was closely watching the impact of a weak
euro on Japanese exporters, also weighed on the yen.
The euro rose to a session high of 98.24 yen,
triggering reported stops around 98.20, on purchases by a
Japanese securities firm. The yen also pared gains against the
dollar, with the U.S. currency last flat at 76.78 yen.