LONDON, July 12 The euro extended losses against the safe-haven Japanese yen on Thursday, losing one percent to hit a fresh five-week low and staying under pressure on uncertainty about Europe's progress in addressing the debt crisis.

The yen was also broadly firmer after the Bank of Japan earlier refrained from further monetary easing measures.

The euro fell to 96.602 yen on EBS trading platform, its weakest since June 1. Traders said it extended losses after dropping below stop loss sell orders at 96.75 yen. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer; editing by Nia Williams)