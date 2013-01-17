LONDON Jan 17 The euro extended gains against a broadly weaker yen on Thursday, lifted by greater optimism about the euro zone and talk of good demand at an auction of Spanish debt later.

The euro rose to a session high of 118.75 yen, recovering from falls on Wednesday and helped after Japan's economics minister was reporting as saying his recent comments warning about excessive yen weakness had been misinterpreted.

The dollar also rose 0.6 percent to hit a session high of 88.95 yen, with traders reporting strong offers around 89.00 yen.