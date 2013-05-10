LONDON May 10 The yen extended losses to fall
to a 4-1/2 year low against the dollar on Friday, hurt by signs
that Japanese investors were buying foreign assets and on better
U.S. labour market data that could see the Federal Reserve slow
further asset purchases.
The dollar rose 1 percent on the day to 101.74 yen,
its highest level since October 2008 after stop-loss buy orders
above 101.55 and 101.60 yen were triggered. Traders also said it
rose past a reported option barrier at 101.50 yen.
The dollar's broad gains also saw the index, which
measures the U.S. currency's performance against the six major
currencies, rise 0.36 percent to 83.098, its highest since April
24.