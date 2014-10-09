FOREX-Euro firms to 1-month high after ECB rate hike talk, dollar drifts
* Fed widely expected to hike rates at policy meeting this week
LONDON Oct 9 Dollar hit a three-week low against the yen on Thursday, as investors trimmed bullish bets after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting drove markets to push back expectations for the likely timing of an interest rate rise.
The dollar fell 0.35 percent to 107.66 yen on trading platform EBS, its lowest level since mid-September.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies also shed 0.2 percent to 85.067, its lowest level in two weeks.
The Fed minutes also showed that some policymakers had flagged the risks of a stronger dollar exerting downward pressure on inflation. (Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
