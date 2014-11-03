UPDATE 3-Sears warns of 'going concern' doubts
* Sale of Craftsman brand to help satisfy capital needs this year
LONDON Nov 3 The dollar rose past 113 yen for the first time in 7 years on Monday, as more investors and speculators bet against the Japanese currency after last week's surprise easing of monetary policy by the Bank of Japan.
The dollar rose 0.8 percent to 113.215 yen, its highest since late December 2007.
The yen dropped sharply on Friday after the BOJ raised its monetary base target to an annual increase of 80 trillion yen from 60-70 trillion yen and tripled the pace of its buying of risk assets such as exchange traded funds (ETFs) and real estate investment trusts (REITs). (Reporting by Anirban Nag; editing by Patrick Graham)
LONDON, March 22 The premium that investors demand to hold U.S. over German government debt was the lowest it has been in four months on Wednesday as investors began to doubt promises of a fiscal boost for the world's largest economy.
* Israel bond market has been strong while stock market slumps