LONDON Nov 3 The dollar rose past 113 yen for the first time in 7 years on Monday, as more investors and speculators bet against the Japanese currency after last week's surprise easing of monetary policy by the Bank of Japan.

The dollar rose 0.8 percent to 113.215 yen, its highest since late December 2007.

The yen dropped sharply on Friday after the BOJ raised its monetary base target to an annual increase of 80 trillion yen from 60-70 trillion yen and tripled the pace of its buying of risk assets such as exchange traded funds (ETFs) and real estate investment trusts (REITs). (Reporting by Anirban Nag; editing by Patrick Graham)