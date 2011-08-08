NEW YORK Aug 8 The euro extended losses against the U.S. dollar on Monday as initial relief over European Central Bank purchases of Spanish and Italian government bonds petered out and risk aversion took hold.

The euro fell as low as $1.41612 EUR=EBS, according to the EBS trading platform. It was last at $1.41840, down 0.7 percent on the day.

Traders said the ECB bought Spanish and Italian debt early in the European session after it said on Sunday it would "actively implement" its bond-buying program. For story see[ID:nL6E7J704K].

Market participants are bracing for volatility ahead of the open of the New York Stock Exchange in the first session after Standard & Poor's downgraded U.S. debt. (Reporting by Julie Haviv; Editing by James Dalgleish)