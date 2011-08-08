UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
NEW YORK Aug 8 The dollar slid to a session low against the traditional safe-haven Japanese yen on Monday, a trajectory that could prompt the Bank of Japan to intervene given the country's heavy reliance on exports.
Risk aversion reigned in the first session after Standard & Poor's downgraded U.S. debt on Friday. The dollar fell as low as 77.51 JPY= and was last at 77.56, down 1.1 percent, according to Reuters data.
The depreciation of the dollar counters a massive intervention effort made by the Bank of Japan last week to drive down its currency.
(Reporting by Julie Haviv, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.