NEW YORK Aug 8 The dollar slid to a session low against the traditional safe-haven Japanese yen on Monday, a trajectory that could prompt the Bank of Japan to intervene given the country's heavy reliance on exports.

Risk aversion reigned in the first session after Standard & Poor's downgraded U.S. debt on Friday. The dollar fell as low as 77.51 JPY= and was last at 77.56, down 1.1 percent, according to Reuters data.

The depreciation of the dollar counters a massive intervention effort made by the Bank of Japan last week to drive down its currency.

(Reporting by Julie Haviv, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)