NEW YORK, Sept 27 The dollar and euro extended gains versus the yen in afternoon trade on Tuesday as advances in U.S. stocks lifted risk appetite.

The dollar climbed as high as 76.750 JPY=EBS yen on trading platform EBS and was last up 0.5 percent at 76.701.

The euro rose to 104.703 yen on EBS EURJPY=EBS and was last at 104.606 yen, up 1.2 percent on the day. (Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by Andrew Hay)