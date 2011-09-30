NEW YORK, Sept 30 The dollar extended gains versus the yen, hitting two-week highs on Friday, boosted by broad demand for the greenback from asset managers rebalancing their portfolios for the end of the month and quarter, traders said.

The dollar hit peaks of 77.149 yen JPY=EBS, its best level since Sept. 15, and was last at 77.120, up 0.4 percent.

