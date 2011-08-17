BRIEF-China's Jan yuan-denominated exports rise 15.9 pct, imports up 25.2 pct
Feb 10 China's exports denominated in yuan rose 15.9 percent in January from a year earlier, the General Administration of Customs said on Friday.
NEW YORK Aug 17 The dollar fell to a session low against the yen on Wednesday on electronic trading platform EBS amid concerns about a weakening global economy and the lack of a clear solution to the European dent crisis.
The dollar fell as low as 76.405 yen on EBS JPY=EBS, down around 0.5 percent on the day. It last traded at 76.438 yen.
The dollar's record low against the yen is 76.25 yen, touched on March 17, 2011. The dollar fell as low as 76.29 yen on August 1. (Reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)
SYDNEY, Feb 10 Pacific Management Investment Co (Pimco), one of the world's largest bond funds, believes corn prices will outperform soybeans and is cautious about aluminium markets.
TOKYO, Feb 10 Japan's Nikkei share average soared 2.5 percent on Friday morning, following Wall Street's lead after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would make a major tax announcement in a few weeks.