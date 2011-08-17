NEW YORK Aug 17 The dollar fell to a session low against the yen on Wednesday on electronic trading platform EBS amid concerns about a weakening global economy and the lack of a clear solution to the European dent crisis.

The dollar fell as low as 76.405 yen on EBS JPY=EBS, down around 0.5 percent on the day. It last traded at 76.438 yen.

The dollar's record low against the yen is 76.25 yen, touched on March 17, 2011. The dollar fell as low as 76.29 yen on August 1. (Reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)