NEW YORK Aug 19 The dollar plunged to a record low against the Japanese yen in mid-morning trade on Friday, breaching the 76 level.

The dollar fell as low as 75.941 yen on trading platform EBS. It last traded at 76.11 yen CHF=EBS, down 0.6 percent.

Market participants are on high alert for potential intervention by Japanese authorities to curb yen strength.

Some traders cited the Wall Street Journal article saying Japan does not plan to intervene often in the foreign-exchange market. See more, [ID:nN1E77I0EC] (Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)