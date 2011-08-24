NEW YORK Aug 24 The dollar recovered against the yen on Wednesday and climbed to a New York session high as investors bet a speech by the Federal Reserve Chairman later this week will not reveal any major central bank initiatives.

The Fed will host its annual retreat in Wyoming this week, and recent market turmoil and signs of weaker U.S. growth have fed expectations that Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke may hint at more emergency stimulus for the economy.

Any additional liquidity would hurt the dollar, so the U.S. currency would actually benefit if there were no new initiatives.

Sentiment on any action is swinging back and forth ahead of the speech.

The dollar was last up 0.1 percent against the yen at 76.735 yen after going as high as 76.796 yen on electronic trading platform EBS. JPY=EBS (Reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)