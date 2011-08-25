NEW YORK Aug 25 The dollar climbed to a fresh two-week high against the yen on Thursday and could extend gains on speculation Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will refrain from signaling a new round of bond purchases to stimulate the economy.

The Fed hosts its annual retreat in Wyoming this week, and recent market turmoil and signs of weaker U.S. growth have fed expectations that Bernanke may hint at more emergency stimulus for the economy.

Any additions to liquidity would hurt the dollar so the U.S. currency would actually benefit if there were no new initiatives.

Sentiment on any action if any, has been swinging back and forth ahead of the speech.

The dollar was last up 0.6 percent against the yen at 77.392 yen after going as high as 76.410 yen on electronic trading platform EBS. JPY=EBS (Reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by James Dalgleish)