NEW YORK Aug 31 The dollar slid to a session low against the yen in late morning trade on Wednesday, reversing slight gains sparked by better-than-expected U.S. economic data.

The dollar fell to 76.42 yen JPY=EBS on trading platform EBS, the lowest level since Aug. 19, off an earlier session peak of 76.84 yen. It last traded at 76.45 yen, down 0.3 percent on the day.

"The dollar got a brief boost after we saw the positive factory sector data out of the U.S. Being month-end, the dollar was unable to sustain its gains and consequently, investors have booked some profit," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Travelex Global Business Payments in Washington. (Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)