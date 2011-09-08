NEW YORK, Sept 8 The dollar hit a New York session high against the yen on Thursday, lifted by expectations Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will refrain from announcing any new stimulus measures in a speech at 1:30 p.m. EDT (1730 GMT), traders said.

Any hint of more stimulus could hurt the dollar.

The dollar rose to a New York session high as 77.49 yen JPY=, according to Reuters data. It was last at 77.46, up 0.3 percent on the day.

(Reporting by Julie Haviv, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)